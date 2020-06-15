AuburnSports - Texas TE finds new home, commits to Auburn

Landen King has found a new home, and it didn’t take him long to do it. Less than a month after de-committing from Texas, King, who is ranked the No. 19 tight end in the 2021 class, has committed to Auburn. King announced his decision on Twitter.

King, from Atascocita, Texas, chose Auburn over his other two finalists, Georgia and Washington. King made his decision without having visited Auburn. He did, however, take a virtual visit in May. “I loved it,” King said of the visit. “Everyone was welcoming of me and my family. We loved the dorms, the facilities, everything.” King is being recruited to Auburn by both area recruiter/offensive coordinator Chad Morris and tight ends coach Larry Porter. King has strong bonds with the coaches and strong feelings for how he’d be utilized in Morris’ offense.