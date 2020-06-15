AuburnSports - Texas TE finds new home, commits to Auburn

Texas TE finds new home, commits to Auburn
Landen King has found a new home, and it didn’t take him long to do it.
Less than a month after de-committing from Texas, King, who is ranked the No. 19 tight end in the 2021 class, has committed to Auburn.
King announced his decision on Twitter.
King, from Atascocita, Texas, chose Auburn over his other two finalists, Georgia and Washington.
King made his decision without having visited Auburn. He did, however, take a virtual visit in May.
“I loved it,” King said of the visit. “Everyone was welcoming of me and my family. We loved the dorms, the facilities, everything.”
King is being recruited to Auburn by both area recruiter/offensive coordinator Chad Morris and tight ends coach Larry Porter. King has strong bonds with the coaches and strong feelings for how he’d be utilized in Morris’ offense.
“I love the coaching staff,” King said. “I feel very comfortable around them. And I like what Chad Morris will do with me in his offense.”
King is the 10th commitment in Auburn’s class and third from Texas. He joins North Shore (Houston) teammates Dematrius Davis and Jaeden Roberts, both of whom committed to Auburn in May.
Davis, a four-star quarterback, played a role in King choosing Auburn, but wasn’t the determining factor.
“It’s a huge plus,” King said of Davis being committed to Auburn. “But I wouldn’t commit just because of a recruit. It’s gotta be the best fit for me.”
King believes Auburn is.
As a junior, King, who is 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds, had 53 receptions for 815 yards (15.4 avg.) and nine touchdowns.
Committed!— Landen King ¹³ (@Landen_King3) June 15, 2020
Edit: @Hayesfawcett3 and @TurpEdits pic.twitter.com/CT1vRenloB