AUBURN | Marcus Banks on Saturday made the trip from Spring, Texas to Auburn for an unofficial visit.
The cornerback enjoyed himself to the point he will return in May for an official visit.
“I got a good feeling about it,” Banks said. “Overall it was a good family feel and I could definitely see myself playing here. I’m going to come back for an official visit. Auburn will definitely be in my top five.”
Banks spent the day meeting with the coaches and watching Auburn’s spring game. He spoke at length with area recruiter/defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson and coach Gus Malzahn.
The two coaches made a good impression.
“I love the coaches,” Banks said. “I love Coach Woodson. He’s a real cool dude, a real genuine guy. He’s a real good coach to be around. I also got to talk to Coach Gus and he’s a real genuine dude. He’s real level-headed, real humbled and pushed academics.”
Banks’ interest in Auburn stems from a visit he took last fall to Texas A&M. He watched from the stands in College Station as Auburn beat A&M, 42-27.
“I loved the defense,” Banks said. “That’s what drew my attention. I was at A&M watching the game and they drew my attention there. I was watching Carlton Davis and just how the defense played aggressive press-man coverage. I love that defense.”
Auburn offered Banks two months after that visit.
“After that, I made it a point to come here and take a look at them,” Banks said.
He’s glad he did.
Banks knows of three official visits. He’ll visit Texas May 4-6 and Texas A&M April 27-29. He will lock in the date for his Auburn visit soon.
Banks also is considering Baylor and LSU, in addition to Texas, Texas A&M and Auburn.
“Those are the schools I’ve got a good feeling about,” Banks said.
Banks plans to take all five of his official visits in the spring and make a commitment before the end of the summer.
“I want to get it out of the way so I can just play my senior season,” he said.
Distance from home will not be a factor in his decision.
“It shouldn’t be a factor if it feels like home away from home, and I feel like Auburn could definitely be a place that feels like home,” Banks said. “I’m not really stuck on staying in Texas.”