AUBURN | Marcus Banks on Saturday made the trip from Spring, Texas to Auburn for an unofficial visit.

The cornerback enjoyed himself to the point he will return in May for an official visit.

“I got a good feeling about it,” Banks said. “Overall it was a good family feel and I could definitely see myself playing here. I’m going to come back for an official visit. Auburn will definitely be in my top five.”

Banks spent the day meeting with the coaches and watching Auburn’s spring game. He spoke at length with area recruiter/defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson and coach Gus Malzahn.

The two coaches made a good impression.

“I love the coaches,” Banks said. “I love Coach Woodson. He’s a real cool dude, a real genuine guy. He’s a real good coach to be around. I also got to talk to Coach Gus and he’s a real genuine dude. He’s real level-headed, real humbled and pushed academics.”