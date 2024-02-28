College basketball is fantastic when games like this come up. You had everything. Jaylin Williams, who looked like he might be out for the rest of the regular season, coming in and making an immediate impact. Dalton Knecht turning into Michael Jordan in the 1996 NBA Finals. Johni Broome dishing and dealing the ball when he wasn't putting it in the hoop. Two coaches who are sure to be in the College Basketball Hall of Fame one day going against each other: each willing their team to go the distance in a battle that meant so much in terms of SEC and NCAA seeding.

Without that happening, I will watch a rematch of Auburn and Tennessee any day of the week, including twice on Sunday. Speaking of Sunday, that might be the next time the two meet: in Nashville, with a SEC Tournament title on the line.

Yes, one night after Kentucky and Mississippi State played a nail-biting game in Starkville, the Tigers and Volunteers put on a bigger, better show. (I will ignore the refereeing because, as we all saw, it was awful both ways.)

We deserve more than 40 minutes of this game in Knoxville. We need more of Auburn trying to figure out Knecht. We need more of these two programs that have taken part in some battles over the past five-plus seasons. Who can forget the final in Nashville in 2019 when Auburn ran Vols fans out of the place or the 45-43 rock fight in Knoxville last season?

The season brings a lot of duds. Games that are met with unauthentic spirit, dull crowds and student sections more interested in creating Tik-Toks than what is happening on the court. Not this one. Every person in Thompson-Boling Arena, whether wearing dark or light orange, was locked in for the full 40 minutes.

There were swings of epic proportions. At one time, Tennessee was up nine. Seemingly 10 minutes later, Auburn was up by eight. Three-pointers were traded, along with so many free throws that you started to wonder if the referees had an over/under on the time of the game.

But it was still thrilling, and one that I would love to see again, this time in person. I wasn't in Knoxville on Wednesday night, and now I regret it. I've seen a lot of great games and impressive performances in person. When thinking of Knecht, the first that came to mind was the 1996 SEC Tournament title game when Dontae Jones went off for 28 points to defeat No. 1 Kentucky, handing the Wildcats their second and last loss of the season as Rick Pitino's team cruised to the national title.

He was that good. So was this game, and it reminded me why college basketball is so damn good. So, hopefully, we can see the Tigers and Vols match up again. If that is the case, you know I won't miss it.