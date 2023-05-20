Auburn's still playing softball. Despite a loss to Clemson early Saturday afternoon, the Tigers fought off not only a lengthy rain delay, but also elimination in the evening matchup with Cal State Fullerton. Following a 7-0 loss to Clemson, Auburn bounced back with a 5-0 victory of the Titans to punch their ticket in the regional championship game Sunday, needing to win twice to advance to a super regional.

Shelby Lowe pitched a complete-game shutout to keep Auburn's season alive. (Auburn Athletics)

Game 2 (Cal State Fullerton, W 5-0) Following its loss against Clemson earlier in the day, Auburn faced potential elimination against Cal State Fullerton Saturday night. Auburn handled business as it did the day prior, this time with Shelby Lowe in the circle. Lowe was magical, working a complete-game shutout where she took a perfect game into the sixth inning and only gave up three hits. Auburn's five runs came in a variety of ways. A bases-loaded walk by Lindsey Garcia put the Tigers up 1-0 in the first, before the red-hot Rose Roach singled in a pair in the fourth. Two more insurance runs were added in the fifth inning off an error and passed ball, as the Tigers held on for the victory.

Game 1 (Clemson, L 7-0) Auburn mustered just one hit against Valerie Cagle and Maddie Penta was tagged for five earned runs in Auburn's loss. The game was relatively close until the fifth inning, when a two-out rally by Clemson effectively ended the game. Clemson put up five runs in the frame, all of which came with two outs. Meanwhile, Cagle's only three baserunners allowed reached in the first two innings. Cagle was perfect after that and retired 16 straight Auburn batters to end the game.