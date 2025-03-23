Softball swept by Texas

It's been a rough opening to SEC play for Auburn.

Three weekends into conference games and all three weekends have resulted in sweeps — by the opposing team.

No. 2 Texas was the latest team to feast on a struggling Auburn pitching staff, putting 32 runs on the board over the weekend and completing the sweep with a 13-2 win in five innings Sunday.

The 0-9 start to conference play is the worst in program history.