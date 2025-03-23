Softball swept by Texas

It's been a rough opening to SEC play for Auburn.
Three weekends into conference games and all three weekends have resulted in sweeps — by the opposing team.
No. 2 Texas was the latest team to feast on a struggling Auburn pitching staff, putting 32 runs on the board over the weekend and completing the sweep with a 13-2 win in five innings Sunday.
The 0-9 start to conference play is the worst in program history.
Similar to Saturday's game, Auburn used the long ball to take a 2-0 first inning lead. Sunday's two-run home run was hit by Nelia Peralta, scoring Icess Tresvik, who had walked to start the game.
Auburn only had one baserunner for the remainder of the game — an AnnaLea Adams single in the fourth inning.
Meanwhile, the Tigers were torn to shreds in the circle. SJ Geurin started the game and went 1.2 innings, allowing seven earned runs on six hits. Haley Rainey pitched in relief of Geurin, going an inning and a third while giving up four runs on four hits. Chalea Clemmons was the final pitcher for Auburn and gave up two runs on three hits in an inning of work.
Auburn travels to Troy for a midweek contest Wednesday, with first pitch set for 6 p.m. CST.