Day 89 without sports: I rummaged up a copy of NCAA Football 14 for the Xbox 360, downloaded 2020 rosters for every team, set up the schedule, and simulated Auburn's entire 2020 football season — because, at this point, why not?

Video-game depictions of sporting events have become common during the pandemic, and fans seem to eat it up. Look at Barstool Sports' NCAA 14 series, for example, which netted more than 125,000 viewers during a national championship playthrough Sunday evening.

But our usage of the game will differ slightly. Here are some ground rules.

I won't be "playing" as either team. There's an option during a game to select neither team — simply watching the game without having to touch the controller. I'll only push one button at the start of the game for the coin toss, and only because that's necessary to do before heading to the settings and becoming solely a viewer.

Quarters will be set to 7 minutes each, which I've found over the years of playing the game to be effective to net realistic scores and stats. If simulations are run with 15-minute quarters, an average offense will probably drop 90 points and rack up 800 yards.

For the rosters (shoutout to XBOX user "IRISH2018" for even having grad transfer QB Caylin Newton on there), I skimmed every position before playing to make sure the depth chart was as accurate as possible.

An hour was probably spent on Auburn's, making sure players weren't rated too high or low.

I won't post the entire depth chart or every player's rating, but just know it's been tweaked to reflect the most likely lineups for the actual 2020 season (Brodarious Hamm and Austin Troxell both have starting spots on the offensive line; D.J. Williams and Tank Bigsby are the top running backs; the 4-2-5 defense rotates a lot; etc.). This should yield realistic statistical leaders following each game.

I also took time to alter appearances and equipment, but overall, the Tigers looked great. It's one of the better NCAA 14 rosters I've seen in terms of accuracy. Auburn's opponents' rosters were well set up, too, with sensible ratings and accurate depth charts. Good on you, IRISH2018.

Speaking of appearances: There used to be an option to screenshot in-game action and upload it online to download on a computer, but that was back in the game's hey day. The service has been discontinued for years. So I'll do my best to eliminate background glare and snap decent shots of the games.

If I could hook up the game to a computer and, say, live stream it, then take screen grabs from there, that would obviously be optimal. But COVID-19 has forced me into an unusual living situation for now, and I don't have access to fancy equipment. Maybe in the future.

But onto the games.