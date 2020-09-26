AuburnSports - Seth Williams climbs record books, defenders in opener

Not all of Seth Williams’ best qualities as a receiver were developed at the college level.

He’s an instinctive player, he said, often drawing from a mantra instilled in him by coaches early in his playing career: “Once the ball goes up, it's your ball. Don't let anybody take it from you. It's your ball.”

And Williams didn’t let anyone get in his way Saturday. He was a machine for the Tigers’ offense in their season opener, climbing over defenders — and climbing up the program receiving leaderboards — during a dominating performance in Auburn's 29-13 home victory over Kentucky.

The 6-foot-3 junior had one of the best games of his career, snaring six passes from sophomore quarterback Bo Nix for 112 yards and a pair of highlight-reel touchdowns — one in the corner of the south end zone on a fade, the other jumping between two defenders in the north.

“When the ball goes up, it's just like you've got to have that feeling that you're going to come down with it,” Williams said. “You’ve got to know it's your ball when it's in the air.”

Williams’ big day bumped him into the top 10 on Auburn’s all-time receiving touchdowns record book, now at the No. 8 spot with 15 scores, tied with Byron Franklin (1977-80) and Frank Sanders (1991-94).

“I already knew [Williams] was a star when he first got here,” said fellow receiver Eli Stove, who caught Nix’s third touchdown pass of the day. “I knew he was going to be big-time and he was going to make big plays. Definitely. He definitely showed out today.”

Williams’ first score came on a critical third-and-goal, with Auburn up 8-7 with less than five minutes in the third quarter. Nix said he saw the safety “squared” away in a bad spot when the ball was snapped and knew his No. 1 target had a chance to make the play if he could get it to him.