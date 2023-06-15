The momentum keeps rolling for Auburn football. Less than two days after getting a couple of back-to-back commitments in wide receiver Bryce Cain and defensive back Kensley Faustin, the Tigers picked up another commitment. It's a big one, landing Rivals250 linebacker Joseph Phillips. Auburn beat out Georgia for Phillips, who had been trending toward the Bulldogs in recent weeks.

Phillips, who's from Tuskegee, Ala., officially visited Georgia June 2-4 and Tennessee June 9-11, but those were the only officials he had taken. The 6-foot-3 linebacker was on Auburn's campus last Thursday for an unofficial visit, and it seemed to be a beneficial one. He's the eighth member to join Auburn's 2024 class and the fourth on defense, joining defensive backs A'Mon Lane, Jayden Lewis and Kensley Faustin. The Tigers like Phillips at the jack linebacker position. Phillips noted the need for jack linebackers during his March visit, seeing the opportunity for early playing time. "It just means I got a better chance of coming to play, though," Phillips said in March. "Next year, I know they’re not gonna get that many, they’re gonna get like two, three people, so you still have a good chance to come play, just got to play ball."