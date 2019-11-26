Omari Thomas picked a good time to attend his first game at Auburn. Thomas, a four-star defensive tackle from Briarcrest Christian in Eads, Tenn., will be at the Auburn-Alabama game on Saturday. Thomas will be there on an official visit. “I’m looking forward to it,” Thomas said. “It should be a great game. I’m ready to get back to Auburn. The last time I was there I had a good feeling and felt really comfortable around the coaches.”

It will be Thomas’ second visit to Auburn, the first came in March. He’s scheduled to arrive on campus Friday and stay through Sunday. His parents will join him on the visit. “I want to see the campus, the town and how it is on game day,” Thomas said. “I’m really looking forward to it. I like the tradition at Auburn and it’s a beautiful place to be.”