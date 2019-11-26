Rivals250 DT taking official visit to Auburn for Iron Bowl
Omari Thomas picked a good time to attend his first game at Auburn.
Thomas, a four-star defensive tackle from Briarcrest Christian in Eads, Tenn., will be at the Auburn-Alabama game on Saturday.
Thomas will be there on an official visit.
“I’m looking forward to it,” Thomas said. “It should be a great game. I’m ready to get back to Auburn. The last time I was there I had a good feeling and felt really comfortable around the coaches.”
It will be Thomas’ second visit to Auburn, the first came in March. He’s scheduled to arrive on campus Friday and stay through Sunday. His parents will join him on the visit.
“I want to see the campus, the town and how it is on game day,” Thomas said. “I’m really looking forward to it. I like the tradition at Auburn and it’s a beautiful place to be.”
Thomas has been in contact with several Auburn coaches, including lead recruiter Larry Porter, defensive line coach Rodney Garner and coach Gus Malzahn. He’s also kept a close eye on Auburn’s defensive line this season, a unit considered one of the best in the country.
“Their d-line has been real productive,” Thomas said. “They have a lot of good d-linemen and a lot of good leadership. They’re losing some guys this year and the coaches tell me that it’s a great opportunity for me to come in, learn the defense and have a chance to play early.”
Thomas officially visited Tennessee and Texas A&M in October. He’ll take an official visit to Florida Dec. 6-8. Tennessee, Texas A&M, Auburn and Florida are his finalists and a decision will come soon after his visit to Gainesville.
“I’ll announce my decision Dec. 9,” Thomas said.
Rivals ranks Thomas, who is 6-foot-5 and 305 pounds, No. 141 in the Rivals250, the No. 9 defensive tackle and No. 5 overall recruit in Tennessee.