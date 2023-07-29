Rivals100 OT: ‘I love everything’
AUBURN | DeAndre Carter has a decision to make and Auburn had an opportunity to make a final impression on the Rivals100 offensive tackle from Mater Dei in Santa Ana, Calif.
Carter made the cross-country trip to attend the Tiger’s Big Cat Weekend recruiting event.
“I love everything but probably the thing that stands out more than the others is just the family atmosphere. A lot of colleges say they’ve got it but I definitely feel it a lot here,” said Carter.
Carter, 6-foot-5 and 345 pounds, has Auburn as one of his three finalists along with Texas and Michigan State. He doesn’t have a firm timetable for a decision but it’s coming.
“I’m thinking about it,” he said. “I think I got all the visits. I’ve got my ideas on each school, how I feel about them. I’ll probably just think it over a little bit with my family and myself.”
When it comes to his final decision, Carter knows has a pretty good idea what he’s looking for in a school and football program.
“Education and football, hand-in-hand,” he said. “I want it to be the best. I definitely want it to feel like home and get along with everybody — coaches, strength coaches, staff, players, stuff like that. And then the people that are going to develop me to the next level and the best I can be off the field as well.”
During his visit to Auburn Saturday, Carter witnessed two players commit in 4-star wide receiver Malcolm Simmons and Rivals100 wide receiver Perry Thompson, who flipped from Alabama.
Those come on the heel of AU flipping Rivals100 linebacker Demarcus Riddick from Georgia three days earlier.
“I think the others could feel it as well, what the coaches are preaching and what they can do with this program,” said Carter.
Auburn offensive line coach Jake Thornton is Carter’s primary recruiter.
“He’s a great guy. Had a bunch of fun with him. Easy to talk to and get along with easily,” said Carter. “It made me feel great how important they make me feel and what I can do to contribute to the team.”
Carter has approximately 30 offers.