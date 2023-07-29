AUBURN | DeAndre Carter has a decision to make and Auburn had an opportunity to make a final impression on the Rivals100 offensive tackle from Mater Dei in Santa Ana, Calif. Carter made the cross-country trip to attend the Tiger’s Big Cat Weekend recruiting event. “I love everything but probably the thing that stands out more than the others is just the family atmosphere. A lot of colleges say they’ve got it but I definitely feel it a lot here,” said Carter.

Carter has a final three of Auburn, Texas and Michigan State. (Bryan Matthews/AuburnSports.com)

Carter, 6-foot-5 and 345 pounds, has Auburn as one of his three finalists along with Texas and Michigan State. He doesn’t have a firm timetable for a decision but it’s coming. “I’m thinking about it,” he said. “I think I got all the visits. I’ve got my ideas on each school, how I feel about them. I’ll probably just think it over a little bit with my family and myself.” When it comes to his final decision, Carter knows has a pretty good idea what he’s looking for in a school and football program. “Education and football, hand-in-hand,” he said. “I want it to be the best. I definitely want it to feel like home and get along with everybody — coaches, strength coaches, staff, players, stuff like that. And then the people that are going to develop me to the next level and the best I can be off the field as well.”