“This was not an easy decision to make,” Simpson wrote on his Twitter account. “However, with God and my family, I have made the decision to decommit from Auburn University.”

Mallard Creek’s (N.C.) Trenton Simpson , who is ranked the No. 5 outside linebacker and No. 34 overall recruit, announced Sunday night that he is reopening his recruitment.

Simpson had been committed to Auburn since June 14, choosing the Tigers over several offers, including his two other finalists, Georgia and North Carolina. Simpson’s commitment began to waiver just three months later when he attended at least two North Carolina games.



Simpson is the third linebacker to de-commit from Auburn’s 2020 class, joining four-stars Quandarrius Robinson and Demouy Kennedy, both of whom now are committed to Alabama.

With the loss of Simpson, Auburn has 18 commitments and falls to No. 18 in the Rivals.com team rankings.