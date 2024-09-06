Matt Moreno of The Golden Bear Report, part of the Rivals network, and I exchanged a Q&A ahead of Saturday's matchup between Cal and Auburn in Jordan-Hare Stadium. Here are his answers to my questions about the Golden Bears. 1. What is the biggest difference between last year's Cal offense and the product that they are putting on the field this season? That is still a little bit “to be determined” this early in the season, but the biggest difference is the team speed. Cal head coach Justin Wilcox, who rarely discusses anything big picture, was quick to say at the start of training camp that this is the fastest team he’s had in eight seasons with the Bears. It was noticeable through the last month how much faster this team is at certain positions, and that will be something to watch as this season plays out. In theory, it is also a deeper team than it was last season with better quality talent further down on the depth chart. The team has been a bit banged up already, so we have not seen the Bears at full strength in a while, but it definitely feels like a more talented team than last year.

(Photo by Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images)

2. Last year, Cal was able to dare Auburn to throw the ball because of the lack of quality the Tigers had at wide receiver. That's not a problem anymore, so do you expect Justin Wilcox and his defensive coordinator to do the same? I think you'll see a more straight-up approach this season from the defense. There have been some added wrinkles to what Cal wants to do defensively, but they didn't show up much against UC Davis last week. This feels like the type of game where defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon gets a little more creative with what he shows, and that likely means bringing more pressure than what Auburn saw last year and a little more honest looks on the outside. The coaching staff has highlighted the additions at receiver this week, so Cal is plenty aware of the upgrade that has taken place. I expect them to be keyed in on trying to slow down that group for the Tigers this week. 3. What does Fernando Mendoza bring to the table at quarterback? I'd venture to say that Fernando Mendoza is the most well-liked player in the Cal locker room. He arrived in Berkeley as a two-star recruit buried on the depth chart before making a rise last offseason. He looked like the best option in camp but still started out as the third-string guy before eventually taking over the starting job in the second half of the season. His ability to get the offense into the end zone is what has separated him so far, and I know that sounds like it should be a given, but Cal has had problems with that in recent years. He tends to be composed in the pocket and has enough athleticism to at least be a threat with his feet. Mendoza has a good understanding of the offense and possesses the leadership qualities the team needs right now as it goes into another season with a new offensive coordinator — the third in as many years. He has good arm strength and isn't afraid to let it fly but can sometimes be a little too comfortable settling on throws underneath to the tight ends and running backs. Last season, he had some turnover issues but has mostly put those to rest this offseason. 4. Who on the Cal roster is possibly being overlooked? There are a variety of options, but someone coming off a strong performance is second-year edge rusher Ryan McCulloch. He was able to get his feet wet last season and looked sharp at times, but he has taken his game to a new level this year. McCulloch only had three tackles last week, but he came up with two quarterback hurries and was active around the line of scrimmage. Starting outside linebacker David Reese went down with an injury last week, and McCulloch did a good job of stepping into his place without a major drop off in production. He's someone the staff really likes and should only see his opportunities increase this week and beyond. He ended up receiving the second-highest grade from PFF for a Cal defender in the UC Davis win behind star inside linebacker Cade Uluave.

(Photo by Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images)