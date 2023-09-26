The McDonald's All-American comes to the Plains as the second-highest-ranked recruit in program history, and with that comes a lot of hype. He's battling with sophomore Tre Donaldson for the starting spot at point guard, but Pearl has seen how well the two players have gelled despite the competition.

"Just like Jabari or Walker or Isaac or some of the great players that we've had over the last few years, he's one of our hardest workers," Pearl said.

AUBURN | Today might be his first official practice in an Auburn uniform, but Aden Holloway has already made an impression during the summer on head coach Bruce Pearl.

"He and Tre have done a phenomenal job working together, getting to learn the position, competing against one another but being unbelievable teammates," the coach said.

As Pearl puts it, Holloway has "some special in him," or some of that "it," needed to become a great player at the collegiate level. The Napa, Calif., native has great range and can shoot the ball well, something that Auburn was missing from the point guard position last season. In fact, Pearl believes that finding Holloway open will be one of the best moves he can make this season.

"With the ball in his (Aden's) hands late, the best thing I can do is find a way to get him open, and he'll make a shot," the coach said. "And he just wants to get better. He wants to get better."

Veteran Jaylin Williams has played with some good point guards, including Sharife Cooper. The forward seems some similarities between Cooper and Holloway.

"They're both hungry," Williams said. "They're both like gym rats."

He also adds that the guard's quickness will be one of his strengths.

"He's not the fastest, but he's very quick," Williams said. "It's just hard to explain."

As for the competition between Holloway and Donaldson, Johni Broome says it has been a fun battle to watch.

"When we pick teams, it doesn't matter who you get," the center said. "Tre and Aden, they go back and forth each day. They both push each other each day. So, I feel like that won't be an issue. We'll be strong. Most teams have got one, but we've got two. That'll be good for us."