Hugh Freeze's first offensive coordinator at Auburn, Philip Montgomery, was dismissed Friday after one middling season on the field.

Now the Tigers' head coach must pick up the pieces and come up with a staffing plan that makes more sense (and produces better numbers) for the 2024 season. Freeze and Montgomery never seemed to establish a unified vision in terms of how the team's offense should operate and how best to feature the team's best playmakers.

That must change immediately.

It's clear that Freeze may choose to serve as a coordinator of sorts and instead look for someone to aid him in that endeavor. Or he could again cede control and work more as a consultant when it comes to offensive administration.

Judging from recent events, however, it appears that Freeze is more likely to look for someone to harmonize with him and provide feedback — but who ultimately will play second fiddle to the head coach.

Taking that all in mind, here's what we think The List looks like: