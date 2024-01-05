WHO'S NEXT?: Offense
Hugh Freeze's first offensive coordinator at Auburn, Philip Montgomery, was dismissed Friday after one middling season on the field.
Now the Tigers' head coach must pick up the pieces and come up with a staffing plan that makes more sense (and produces better numbers) for the 2024 season. Freeze and Montgomery never seemed to establish a unified vision in terms of how the team's offense should operate and how best to feature the team's best playmakers.
That must change immediately.
It's clear that Freeze may choose to serve as a coordinator of sorts and instead look for someone to aid him in that endeavor. Or he could again cede control and work more as a consultant when it comes to offensive administration.
Judging from recent events, however, it appears that Freeze is more likely to look for someone to harmonize with him and provide feedback — but who ultimately will play second fiddle to the head coach.
Taking that all in mind, here's what we think The List looks like:
THE CANDIDATES
HUGH FREEZE, Auburn head coach
Age: 54
Relevant experience: Auburn head coach (2023-present), Liberty head coach (2019-22), Ole Miss head coach (2012-16), Arkansas State head coach (2011)
On the good side: Can hire himself very easily, keen understanding of the head coach's offensive vision, long history of running successful offenses both in the SEC and beyond, beat Nick Saban twice as a head coach, played a central role in assembling Auburn's current roster, reasonable salary demands, good golfer, friends with Gus Malzahn
On the bad side: Doesn't seem wholly sold on being both the head coach and a full-time coordinator, offensive paradigm unclear, friends with Gus Malzahn
Chances of getting this job as a co-coordinator: 100%
Chances of getting this job outright: 0%
KENT AUSTIN, Auburn senior analyst for offense
Age: 60
Relevant experience: Auburn analyst (2023-present), Liberty Co-OC/QBs 2019-22), Hamilton Tiger Cats head coach (2013-17), Cornell head coach (2010-2012), Ole Miss offensive coordinator (2008-09)
On the good side: Long and varied track record of administrating offenses at various levels of football, trusted associate of Hugh Freeze, experience both at Auburn and in the SEC, worked directly with Auburn's current quarterbacks last season, won a Grey Cup (CFL championship) as a head coach, threw for 36,000 yards and 198 touchdowns as a quarterback in the CFL
On the bad side: Not known as a recruiting asset, hasn't coached on the field for a Power 5 program since 2009, offensive paradigm unclear
Chances of getting this job as a co-coordinator: 60%
Chances of getting this job outright: 15%
DERRICK NIX, Ole Miss Assistant Head Coach and Receivers Coach
Age: 43
Relevant experience: Ole Miss Assistant Head Coach/WRs (2022-present), Ole Miss WRs (2020-21), Ole Miss RBs (2008-19), Atlanta Falcons QC assistant (2007)
On the good side: Coached with Hugh Freeze at Ole Miss, trusted associate of Hugh Freeze, has 16 years of experience in the SEC, widely regarded as a top-tier recruiter
On the bad side: Never has served as coordinator, has turned down several offers through the year to remain in Oxford, offensive paradigm unclear
Chances of getting this job as a co-coordinator: 40%
Chances of getting this job outright: 25%
