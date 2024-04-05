AUBURN | Dylan Watts is moving from the bullpen to Auburn’s Friday night starter. The rest of this weekend’s rotation is up in the air as the Tigers will go with a whole-staff approach against No. 4 Tennessee. “We’re going to take a different approach to maybe what you see in the midweeks when you use five or six guys and don’t feel bad about it,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “I think that might be a recipe to find yourself again as a pitching staff.

Watts has been one of Auburn's most consistent pitchers this spring. (David Gray/Auburn athletics)

“I’m thinking of this weekend as strength in numbers. I think it’s the right move and I think now’s the time to implement.” In nine SEC games including eight losses, Auburn’s pitching staff has compiled a 7.85 ERA. Opposing teams are batting .331 with 21 doubles, three triples and 15 home runs. Starting an eight-game homestand this weekend was the right time to shake things up with a staff that returned 80 percent of its innings from last season. “You look at our staff as a collective, man, we’re so much better in numbers than we are individually,” said catcher Ike Irish. “When we take that approach into a weekend, I think we’re going to be really successful.” Watts has a 2.77 ERA with one save in eight appearances out of the bullpen this season including a 3.60 ERA in two SEC appearances. The Enumclaw, Wash., native transferred to Auburn from Tacoma Community College before this season. “He’s a guy we know that can throw two times a weekend,” said Thompson. “Win the first inning. If you can go out and win it, then you get a second. We’re really comfortable for him for three innings. If he can squeeze more out of that, that would be awesome. I do like the resilience in his arm.” The series against the Volunteers at Plainsman Park gets underway Friday night at 6 p.m. CT and continues Saturday at 3:30 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. All three games will be carried on SECN+/ESPN+.