Four-star defensive tackle Omari Thomas visited Auburn in the spring and plans to return for an official visit this fall. He only has to decide the date. “I’m working with Auburn now to set up my visit,” Thomas said. “It will either be for the Georgia game (Nov. 16) or the Iron Bowl (Nov. 30). I’m not sure, yet, but I’m definitely going to visit.”

Thomas, who is ranked the No. 9 defensive tackle in the 2020 class, speaks regularly with three Auburn coaches: area recruiter Larry Porter, defensive line coach Rodney Garner and coach Gus Malzahn. “I hear from Auburn all the time,” Thomas said. “Coach Porter is a really good dude, really chill and all about his business. I like Coach Garner, too. He is very good at developing his players.” Garner’s development of defensive linemen is one reason Thomas has high interest in Auburn. The Tigers have one of the top defensive lines in the country and it hasn’t gone unnoticed by Thomas. “I’ve been watching them, and their defensive line is impressive,” Thomas said. “They make plays. You can tell they are developed really well.”