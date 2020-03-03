No. 1 inside linebacker 'feels at home' at Auburn
AUBURN | Barrett Carter, the No. 1 inside linebacker in the 2021 class, was in Auburn again on Sunday, which was the first day after the recruiting dead period ended.
It was Carter’s second visit to Auburn in the past 30 days. He also was on campus the last weekend before the dead period began (Feb. 1).
“I feel at home there,” Carer said. “My parents were with me and when we got into the town of Auburn, I knew where I was. We’ve been there so much. I just have a really good feeling at Auburn.”
Carter and his parents arrived Sunday morning and stayed until the evening. He was one of a dozen recruits in Auburn for unofficial visits.
“The visit was amazing,” Carter said. “We talked to all the coaches. Coach (Gus) Malzahn and his wife (Kristi) took us to the team meeting room. They had a presentation for all of us with the top-10 plays of the Gus Malzahn Era, some academic facts about the program, how many graduates are on the team and how many got their masters. It was a good presentation about football and academics.”
Carter then spent the remainder of the visit with linebackers coach Travis Williams, with whom he’s built a very strong bond.
“Coach T-Will was there with us the whole time,” Carter said. “He is like the uncle I never had.”
Williams wasn’t the only Auburn rep with Carter. Several players were there, too, including former four-star linebackers Owen Pappoe and K.J. Britt.
“They were all with us and it was really cool,” Carter said. “We just chopped it up. They told me how much they loved it at Auburn and that I’d be treated really good. We talked about everything outside of football, too, and that was pretty cool.
“Owen, he’s a Gwinnett County boy just like me. That was my first time meeting him. I played against him my freshman year in the second round of the playoffs, but had never met him. That was huge for me.”
Carter left the visit with plans to return again soon.
“I’ll definitely be back to Auburn for a (spring) practice,” Carter said. “Auburn is high on my list, 100 percent.”
Next up for Carter is visits to two ACC programs.
“I will be at Clemson on Saturday and Florida State on Sunday,” he said.
Carter isn’t in a rush to make a decision, but also doesn’t plan to wait until the end.
“I’m trying to get everything done before my senior season,” he said. “In a perfect world, that’s what I would like to do.”
Rivals ranks Carter, who is 6-feet-1 and 220 pounds, the No. 3 recruit in Georgia and No. 35 in the Rivals100.