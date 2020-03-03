AUBURN | Barrett Carter, the No. 1 inside linebacker in the 2021 class, was in Auburn again on Sunday, which was the first day after the recruiting dead period ended. It was Carter’s second visit to Auburn in the past 30 days. He also was on campus the last weekend before the dead period began (Feb. 1). “I feel at home there,” Carer said. “My parents were with me and when we got into the town of Auburn, I knew where I was. We’ve been there so much. I just have a really good feeling at Auburn.”

Carter and his parents arrived Sunday morning and stayed until the evening. He was one of a dozen recruits in Auburn for unofficial visits. “The visit was amazing,” Carter said. “We talked to all the coaches. Coach (Gus) Malzahn and his wife (Kristi) took us to the team meeting room. They had a presentation for all of us with the top-10 plays of the Gus Malzahn Era, some academic facts about the program, how many graduates are on the team and how many got their masters. It was a good presentation about football and academics.” Carter then spent the remainder of the visit with linebackers coach Travis Williams, with whom he’s built a very strong bond. “Coach T-Will was there with us the whole time,” Carter said. “He is like the uncle I never had.”