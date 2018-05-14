“I went by myself and talked to Coach (Kodi) Burns and Coach (Rodney) Garner,” Diabate said. “It was a good visit. I just met with the coaches for about two hours.”

Auburn High four-star recruit Mohamoud Diabate has visited Alabama, Florida State, Florida and LSU, but hadn’t made the cross-town trip to Auburn.

It was Diabate’s first time meeting Garner.



“It was good to finally meet him,” Diabate said. “I’d never met him in person, so we talked and got familiar with each other.”

Diabate, who is ranked the No. 12 weakside defensive end, is being recruited by Auburn to play the buck linebacker position. The Tigers have increased their interest in Diabate, which could pay off with another visit soon. Burns, who recruits locally for Auburn, and Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele both made an evaluation visit in the spring to see Diabate.

“I’ll be back,” Diabate said. “I’m looking at Auburn. I could feel the family atmosphere with the coaches. They are really cool with each other. I could tell that the coaching staff is just like a family.”

Diabate doesn’t have any other visits planned at this time and is no rush to make a commitment.

“I’m going to wait it out,” he said. “I don’t have any favorites right now.”

Rivals ranks Diabate, who stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 215 pounds, No. 244 in the Rivals250 and No. 9 in Alabama.