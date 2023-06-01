Lindsey sees 'potential in everything' ahead of Auburn visit
This upcoming weekend will be TJ Lindsey's first trip to Auburn.
The four-star defensive end out of Bryant, Arkansas, tried to visit in May, but when it didn't work out, Lindsey decided to schedule his official visit for the first weekend in June.
He's excited to finally get a chance to meet up with the staff in-person this weekend.
"Just seeing everybody in person for the first time other than Coach Garrett," Lindsey said on what he's looking forward to. "Then just the environment, the place, the school, everything they got to offer."
Auburn is one of four scheduled official visits for Lindsey this month, as the Tigers are currently sitting in his top group of schools. His relationship with the coaching staff is what has Auburn high on his list.
"My relationships with Coach [Jeremy] Garrett, Coach Freeze, the rest of the staff," Lindsey said. "We built a pretty close one."
Following his visit to Auburn, Lindsey will officially visit Miami, Texas A&M and Texas over the next three weekends. He noted that those are the four schools really sticking out to him right now, but there are others keeping in touch as well.
What comes to his mind when he thinks of Auburn?
"I just see a lot of potential in everything," Lindsey said. "From opportunity and playing, after football, culture and things like that."