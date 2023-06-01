This upcoming weekend will be TJ Lindsey's first trip to Auburn.

The four-star defensive end out of Bryant, Arkansas, tried to visit in May, but when it didn't work out, Lindsey decided to schedule his official visit for the first weekend in June.

He's excited to finally get a chance to meet up with the staff in-person this weekend.

"Just seeing everybody in person for the first time other than Coach Garrett," Lindsey said on what he's looking forward to. "Then just the environment, the place, the school, everything they got to offer."