Auburn just added another big name to its 2024 class. Just a week after landing fellow Rivals150 player Jalewis Solomon, the Tigers added four-star defensive end TJ Lindsey to its list of commits Saturday. "Auburn is just a perfect fit all around," Lindsey said. "I feel like I had more opportunity here. Newer, fresher, Auburn’s definitely on the come back. We’re on the come up. Auburn beat out Texas and Miami for the No. 145 player in the nation.

TJ Lindsey committed to Auburn Saturday (Rivals.com)