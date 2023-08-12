Lindsey commits to Auburn
Auburn just added another big name to its 2024 class.
Just a week after landing fellow Rivals150 player Jalewis Solomon, the Tigers added four-star defensive end TJ Lindsey to its list of commits Saturday.
"Auburn is just a perfect fit all around," Lindsey said. "I feel like I had more opportunity here. Newer, fresher, Auburn’s definitely on the come back. We’re on the come up.
Auburn beat out Texas and Miami for the No. 145 player in the nation.
When Lindsey was first offered by Auburn back in January, his knowledge on Auburn and defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett was somewhat limited. As the months went on, Lindsey's relationship with Garrett grew stronger, but football was hardly discussed.
"Coach Garrett definitely helped," Lindsey said. "We’ve been talking since January. We talked about football the first time we got on the phone. Ever since then, we’ve never talked about football. We have 30-45 minute conversations about life all the time."
Now, he'll have a chance to work under Garrett and head coach Hugh Freeze, who was instrumental in his recruitment.
"Coach Freeze has been a huge part of my process since the beginning," Lindsey said. "Realest head coach I've ever met."
Another part? His official visit and the Auburn fanbase.
"Going there was also a big help," Lindsey said. "I didn’t know if I would go there until I went there. The fans put them over the top. Those are crazy people."
The 6-foot-5 defensive lineman, originally from Bryant, Ark., transferred to the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., over the offseason. He'll play his final year with some of the nation's best, before enrolling early at Auburn.
"Expect a baller," Lindsey said. "I’m coming to play and we’ll take over the SEC."
He's the 16th member of Auburn's 2024 class, joining defensive end Malik Blocton, linebackers D'Angelo Barber, Joseph Phillips and Demarcus Riddick, defensive backs A'Mon Lane, Jayden Lewis, Kensley Faustin, Jalyn Crawford and Jalewis Solomon on defense.
Offensively, the Tigers have commitments from quarterback Walker White, running back J'Marion Burnette, tight end Martavious Collins and wide receivers Bryce Cain, Malcolm Simmons and Perry Thompson.