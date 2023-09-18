“Unfortunately, Keionte did not get a good report,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze. “That hurts us a lot. He’s our leader back there. He’s going to have surgery today.

Nickel Keionte Scott suffered an ankle early in Saturday’s game against Samford and will undergo surgery.

AUBURN | Auburn will be without one of its top defensive backs and special teams player for an extended period.

"It hasn’t been a good year for us with injuries. Losing him and (Austin) Keys on the defensive side stings and it hurts. Our prayers are with him for a quick healing, for sure. We’ll be without him for considerable time.”

Backup nickel Donovan Kaufman missed the Samford game after suffering a head injury at California but is expected to return this week.

“I think DK will be fine,” said Freeze.

Sophomore Caleb Wooden played 43 snaps at the Star position (nickel) against the Bulldogs. Freeze said he may move sophomore cornerback J.D. Rhym to Star this week to shore up the depth.

He also expects to work several new players at punt return including Jaylin Simpson, who returned a punt for the first time against Samford.

The Tigers came out of the Samford game with several banged up players.

Starting offensive linemen Kam Stutts and Izavion Miller (ankle) both left the game with injuries.

“Don’t really know where they stand right now,” said Freeze.

Slot receiver Ja’Varrius Johnson, cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett and Jack linebacker Jalen McLeod also missed the Samford game, and running back Jarquez Hunter suffered a minor ankle injury during the game.

“We need all these guys come Saturday so hopefully we’ll have a good week of rehab,” said Freeze.

Auburn (3-0) opens SEC play at Texas A&M Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.