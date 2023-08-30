“And he does have the speed to get over the top.”

“Jyaire, you just see him every day making improvement, making good decisions within his route, being physical at the top of it, knowing how to separate,” said offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery.

Auburn is hoping the graduate transfer will bring that same big-play ability to the SEC this fall.

AUBURN | Jyaire Shorter led all of FBS football averaging 27.2 yards per catch last season at North Texas.

Shorter, 6-foot-2 and 209 pounds, totaled 58 receptions for 1,320 yards and 20 touchdowns in his Mean Green career. He was one of four receivers the Tigers signed out of the portal during the offseason.

“I think his tape is a direct reflection of what he's shown so far,” said AU receivers coach Marcus Davis.” A big, physical guy. It's hard for the defender to get his hands on him.

“Super strong, and got real good speed. That helps him be able to get open, and that's what's been showing so far.”

In the unofficial depth chart released by Auburn Monday, Shorter was listed as a co-starter at one of the outside receiver positions along with sophomore Omari Kelly.

Transfer Shane Hooks is listed as the starter on the other side while senior Ja’varrius Johnson and sophomore Jay Fair as co-starters in the slot.

“Physicality. He's definitely bringing that to the receiver room,” said All-SEC cornerback D.J. James of Shorter. “Just a big guy. He knows how to use his body at the top of his routes. Just a physical guy. You can see it when you look at him.”

Auburn opens the season Saturday against UMass at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.