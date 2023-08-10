The junior college defensive lineman, who goes by Bobby, arrived in AU just a day before the start of fall camp.

But when he gets there, Auburn may have a special talent on their hands.

AUBURN | Quientrail Jamison-Travis still has a ways to go when it comes to being in game shape and understanding the defense.

“He’s a special talent,” said defensive coordinator Ron Roberts. “He has all the talent stuff. He was not here this summer so he’s a little far behind. We’re trying to play catch-up with him on a mental standpoint, what’s going on and what he has to do. He will impact and he’ll be a big part, because he’s a talented individual.

“So he’s got to play himself into shape. He wasn’t here for the summer for conditioning, weight-lifting, all that kind of stuff, probably a little bit out of shape, a little behind mentally right now, so we haven’t really seen what he’s capable of doing.”

Jamison-Travis, 6-foot-4 and 320 pounds, totaled 90 tackles, 20.0 tackles-for-loss and 10.5 sacks in two seasons at Iowa Western. He's been working mainly at defensive tackle and noseguard during the first week of fall camp.

One of the shrewdest moves that the Tigers’ coaching staff made was to room Jamison-Travis with senior defensive lineman Marcus Harris.

“He looks amazing. He's just naturally strong,” said Harris. “He kind of doesn't know the defense yet … We’re gonna get together a lot, and I'm gonna teach him the plays and teach him the technique. His eagerness to learn — he wants to learn. He's coming around, asking me questions all the time. He just wants to know and wants to get better.

“I can't wait to see once he's fully getting the aspect of the defense and fully locked in, I'm ready to see what he can do.”

Auburn will hold its sixth practice of fall camp Thursday morning.