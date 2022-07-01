Cobb is ‘one cut and get busy’

AUBURN | Landing Jeremiah Cobb Friday over Clemson, Tennessee and a host of other schools was a big recruiting win for Auburn. But it’s much more than that. The Tigers are landing their top running back target, who is talented and versatile enough to help right away as a running back and a pass catcher out of the backfield. “That’s what makes him dynamic, his speed and ability to line up and make plays with his hands out in space,” said Montgomery-Catholic head coach Kirk Johnson. “He plays running back for us but he really plays get the ball in his hands.

Cobb will bring big-play ability to Auburn's backfield. (Rivals.com)

“We will throw it to him. We will hand it to him. He returns kicks. While he’s a running back in college, he’s a lot more to us. Kids like him come once in a lifetime so you want to make sure you get him as much touches as possible.” Cobb, 5-foot-11 and 186 pounds, has already totaled for 5,316 yards rushing and receiving and 62 touchdowns and still has one season of high school football remaining. He led Catholic to three consecutive Region championships and to the Class 3A state championship game in 2020, both for the first time in school history. Catholic advanced to the Class 3A semifinals last fall. Cobb is also a star for the track team. He won two state championships in 2021 running a 10.88 100-meter dash and a 22.21 200-meter, leading Catholic to the Class 3A title. Johnson compares his running style to several current NFL backs including Travis Etienne, D’Andre Swift and T.J. Yeldon. “When he makes a cut, he’s gone. He’s a one-cut and get busy. He runs very smart, very physical guy,” said Johnson.