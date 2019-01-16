“I’m trying to decide between four schools for my final visit,” Jones said. “Auburn is one of the schools that I’m thinking about. So is Penn State, Oregon and Boston College.”

Jones, an offensive tackle from Ben Davis in Indianapolis, Ind., will make the decision in the next week.

Dawand Jones will visit Ohio State this weekend and will take his fifth official visit Jan. 25-27. He just has to decide which college will get that final visit.

Auburn offensive line coach J.B. Grimes is working to win Jones’ fifth visit. Grimes visited with Jones last Friday and returned on Tuesday.



“He came to my school again (Tuesday) and we talked,” Jones said. “I am developing a good relationship with him.”

So far, Jones has liked what he’s heard from Grimes.

“He’s a great guy,” Jones said. “He’s developed and put some guys into the (NFL) like Braden Smith, and (Smith) already has all-rookie honors. I think I could be like that if I played for Coach Grimes.”

Jones’ knowledge of Grimes and his history is growing with each meeting. His knowledge of Auburn, however, is limited.

“I don’t know much about Auburn except for some of the players that played there,” Jones said. “That’s why I’m thinking about visiting.”

Rivals ranks Jones, who is listed at 6-foot-8 and 350 pounds, the No. 11 overall player in Indiana and No. 75 offensive tackle in the 2019 class.