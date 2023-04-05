Carnell Williams is trying to keep it in the family. Auburn already landed the commitment of 2024 running back J'Marion Burnette. Now, the Tigers are working hard to land Burnette's talented cousin, Alvin Henderson, in the 2025 class. Henderson, who's rated as the No. 37 player in the 2025 class, got his second look at Auburn this year on Wednesday. "It was everything I expected, it was an all-around great visit like it was in January," Henderson said.

Alvin Henderson visited Auburn Wednesday. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

The four-star running back out of Elba, Ala., arrived in the morning for a photoshoot, went to lunch with Hugh Freeze and wrapped up his visit observing team meetings and practice. "I learned a lot more that I can take back with me to my own school," Henderson said. "So when they turn on my film, they’ll be able to evaluate it and see that everything they’re teaching in their meetings, I’m able to do it in a game." Henderson is a high priority for Auburn's 2025 class and the Tigers aren't shying away from it. "Coach Freeze, him and Coach Cadillac, they told me they want me to come here," Henderson said. "I broke Coach Cadillac’s rushing record in high school and they want me to come here and break his college record. They were telling me ‘You’re our guy, we want to get you here." The coaches aren't the only ones working to get Henderson to the Plains. His cousin, Burnette, is also recruiting him. "He texted me this morning. He was telling me he wants me to come up here Saturday with him," Henderson said. "If I don’t have nothing planned I’m gonna try to come up with him. We’re pretty close."