AUBURN | And just like that Auburn is in the market for a new offensive line coach.

J.B. Grimes, who served as the Tigers' offensive line coach the past two seasons and also from 2013-15, resigned from his position Tuesday.

“J.B. has decided to move on and pursue other opportunities," Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. "I appreciate everything he’s done for Auburn. J.B. and his wife Jennifer will always be a part of the Auburn family."