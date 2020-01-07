Grimes moves on
AUBURN | And just like that Auburn is in the market for a new offensive line coach.
J.B. Grimes, who served as the Tigers' offensive line coach the past two seasons and also from 2013-15, resigned from his position Tuesday.
“J.B. has decided to move on and pursue other opportunities," Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. "I appreciate everything he’s done for Auburn. J.B. and his wife Jennifer will always be a part of the Auburn family."
Grimes is the second Auburn assistant to leave the program following the 2019 regular season. Offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham took the same position at Florida State Dec. 9.
According to PFF, Auburn's offensive line ranked as the nation's 28th best unit in 2019. The Tigers must replace four starters with rising junior center Nick Brahms the only returning starter.
Auburn will immediately being a search for Grimes' replacement. An early target will be Dustin Fry, who served as offensive line coach under Chad Morris at SMU and Arkansas. Malzahn hired Morris as Auburn's offensive coordinator shortly after Dillingham's departure.