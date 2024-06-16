"My recruitment has been shut down," Ghea announced on Twitter. "It was great being back, being with Coach Ben (Aigamaua), being with Coach (Logan) Bradley, around Coach (Hugh) Freeze, being around a bunch of great guys, getting close with them."

Auburn's four-star tight end commit out of Alpharetta, Ga., was back on campus for his official visit over the weekend. It was all he needed to announce that he's not taking any other visits and will sign with Auburn.

This weekend was about more than just solidifying his commitment to Auburn. It was about recruiting others to do the same.

"It’s always like that," Ghea said. "Picked the best weekend with all the best players, trying to make a big impact this weekend. We got (Eric) Winters early on the visit, so that was definitely a good way to start the weekend."

There were plenty of highlights during his visit, but having his family join him and spending more time with Aigamaua stood out.

"It’s always about being home with my family, having them get back and everything, that’s always great," Ghea said. "Being around Coach Ben always, we sat down for an hour or so yesterday just going over film and stuff that I can get better at and stuff that I can work on before I got here."

Former Auburn commit Hollis Davidson was also on campus for his official visit. Ghea and Davidson are close friends, and Ghea spent most of his time hanging out with the fellow four-star.

"It definitely went great with Hollis, I felt like this was a good visit to hopefully get him back in the boat," Ghea said. "I’m not sure about his commitment timeline, but I hope that we can get him back soon. I feel like it went really well, especially with him and his friend being back here and hanging around them basically the whole time."