Freshman corners standing out

A couple of those injured players are back or will be back this summer in Champ Anthony and Tyler Scott, and AU made some key portal additions in cornerback Raion Strader from (Miami-Ohio) and safety Taye Seymore from Georgia Tech.

The Tigers had to replace several veterans with starting experience from a unit that didn’t have a lot of depth last year, especially after a couple of key injuries.

AUBURN | Auburn made some big moves in the offseason to boost its secondary.

They join a group that returns players with starting experience in cornerbacks Kayin Lee and Jay Crawford, safety Kaleb Harris and nickel/safety Sylvester Smith.

Of the returning group, Lee has 14 starts, Crawford eight, and Harris and Smith six apiece. Anthony has started four games.

Auburn will likely need a few freshmen to step up and fill key rotational spots and even push for starting jobs. Freeze already has his eye on several that are ready to step up.

“Those young kids, Bryce Deas and (Blake) Woodby, I think both are going to be heck of players,” said Freeze. “(AnQuon) Fegans is everything we thought he would be. Eric Winters is getting better and all those young kids.”

Freeze is especially pleased with the additions at cornerback in Deas, Woodby and Donovan Starr.

“Depth-wise I think we’ve helped ourselves,” he said. “I think Woodby is going to play as a freshman. Donovan Starr is going to be really good too. You add that to the portal additions plus the two returners and I think we’ve got five solid guys there. Young, but I think they’re solid.”

When asked about the freshmen on defense, Freeze also singled out a few defensive linemen.

Inside, Jourdin Crawford stands out and Malik Autry is going to be good,” he said. “And Jared (Smith) stands out. Jared is going to be really, really good. He’s good already, but he’s going to be really good with a year or two under his belt.”

Offensively, several freshmen have earned praise from Freeze so far this spring including quarterback Deuce Knight, wide receiver Sam Turner and running back Alvin Henderson.

The A-Day practice and autograph session is scheduled for noon CT on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Admission is free. There will be an alumni flag football game at 11 a.m. and Tiger Walk at 11:30. The autograph session will take place after the practice.