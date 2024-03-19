On Sunday, Hugh Freeze flew to Nashville to watch Auburn win the SEC Tournament title. During the game, the head football coach noticed something special: how well the Tigers' team got along.

"The appearance is that they really enjoyed playing together, accepting their role, whatever it was," Freeze said on Tuesday. "This day and time, you don't see that all the time. He's (Bruce Pearl) done something very right along with, I'm sure the leadership of the team, to get them to that point."

So Freeze got an idea. On Monday, he called Pearl to wish the basketball coach happy birthday (Pearl turned 64), but also to invite him on a trip this offseason.