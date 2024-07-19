"It means a lot," Faulk said. "It shows that I'm becoming a leader on my team, and I'm leading the right way on my team."

It was a typical SEC Media Days, but for Faulk, it was atypical as he became the first sophomore to represent the Tigers at the annual event, an honor bestowed on him by head coach Hugh Freeze. The defensive lineman handled it like a professional.

Keldric Faulk sat behind a table on a podium, blinding lights shining on him as media members asked him about the upcoming season, what qualities he brings to Auburn and why Jordan-Hare Stadium is so challenging to play in.

Granted, the Highland Home, Ala., native isn't your typical sophomore, either. In his first year on the Plains, he appeared in all 13 games, posting 35 total tackles with 3.5 tackles for a loss and a sack. It's that experience that has helped him give advice to this year's newcomers who are looking to contribute early. For Faulk, preparation starts between the ears.

"Mentally, a lot is required," he said. "You're going out there every Saturday playing against some of the best players in college ball. A lot of people say the SEC is like the mini-NFL. You have so many NFL Draft picks and NFL prospects you're playing against every week you have to play with your A-game. You have to practice like it's your last. Mentally, it takes a lot out of you, and physically, probably even more."

In 2023, Faulk was lucky to have a mentor in Marcus Harris, who is now a member of the NFL's Houston Texans. According to Faulk, Harris taught him what it took to become a leader vocally and by example. It's now his turn to be that leader along the defensive line for the Tigers. Faulk has shown that and is one of the main reasons Freeze chose him to be one of the three Auburn representatives in Dallas.

"Keldric has just had an incredible voice that people listen to because he's wise for his age, and his work ethic is incredible," Freeze said. "I think it kind of sends a message that, man, this guy does everything, whether it's nutrition, but I mean, he is probably the most accountable guy that we have on the defensive side to this point."