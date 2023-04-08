“To see that statue, man, it really brought a tear to my eye because it is perfect. Absolutely perfect,” said Thomas, the only former SEC player to be inducted into the MLB Hall of Fame. “They nailed it. And it looks like me in college, not in pros.”

AUBURN | Surrounded by his family, former teammates and coaches and a host of Auburn alumni and fans, Frank Thomas pulled the ribbon, the drape flowed off and his statue was unveiled in front of Plainsman Park.

A native of Columbus, Ga., Thomas led Columbus High School to a state championship before signing as a tight end for Auburn’s football program. He spent one year playing both sports before concentrating solely on baseball, where he still holds several Auburn records.

“This day means everything to me,” said Thomas. “This is where it all started for me. Walking through that tunnel, it was surreal. This journey started as a football player and ended up being a Hall of Fame baseball player. Just never knew this was going to happen but God has a plan for everyone and I’m so proud of what has happened in my life and career."

In 19 major league season, Thomas batted .301 with 495 doubles, 521 home runs and 1,704 RBI. He was a five times All-Star and won the AL MVP in 1993 and 94. He won a World Series with the Chicago White Sox in 2005 but was unable to play in the postseason due to an injury.

Thomas is joined by Babe Ruth, Jimmie Foxx, Mel Ott, Ted Williams, Willie Mays, Hank Aaron and Manny Ramirez as the only players to hit 500 home runs and maintain a career .300 batting average.

He finished out his MLB career with the Oakland A’s and Toronto Blue Jays.

Thomas caught three passes for 45 yards in 1986 before deciding to concentrate on baseball.

In three seasons at AU, he batted .382, which ranks second all-time, with 49 home runs, tied for third all-time, and 205 RBI, fifth all-time. He ranks first in AU history with a .722 slugging percentage and .514 on-base percentage, and second with 153 walks.

He was drafted by the White Sox No. 7 overall in 1989.