Four-star QB: 'Everything about Auburn is great'

"I started getting into college basketball a little bit, and there's a big-time game near us, so I wanted to go see it," Seaborn said. "I haven’t been to back down to Auburn since the (Texas) A&M game, so I thought it'd be good to kind of catch up with whoever was in town, because I know they're on spring break, but Coach (Jesse) Stone was still in town, so it was good to catch up with him."

With Auburn and Alabama clashing on the court earlier this month in Neville Arena, 2027 quarterback Trent Seaborn knew he had to get to the Plains.

The state champion from Thompson High School has a lot to like about Auburn quarterbacks coach Kent Austin and his assistant coach Jesse Stone.

"I've known them for quite a while now," Seaborn said. "They've really shown interest in me, and I really like it down there, especially the campus. Everything about Auburn is great. When I went down there, I got to sit down and talk with Coach Stone about the offense that they run, and honestly, it's very similar to our offense. The way he was breaking it down, I really like what they do down there."

Seaborn also likes that Auburn is an in-state school — it makes it easier for him to visit and he likes how much of an emphasis head coach Hugh Freeze has put on recruiting the state of Alabama.

"The way that Coach Freeze recruits, he's gotten a bunch of big-time recruits, especially in-state guys over the past couple years," Seaborn said. "I think, even though the last few seasons might not have been as intended, I can see the progress. They're slowly starting to build, really get back to their glory days, and I'm really excited to see what they've got going this season."

Auburn signed three players out of Thompson in the 2025 class — defensive lineman Jared Smith, defensive back Anquon Fegans and specialist John Alan McGuire. Safety Kaleb Harris, who made a tremendous impact on defense as a true freshman last season for the Tigers, is also out of Thompson.

Once the basketball game was over, Seaborn got to spend some time with his former teammates and hung out in the dorms.

"I got to talk to them about how they like Auburn, what's so special about it, and they said it's really a lot like Thompson," Seaborn said. "They said it was a very seamless transition going from high school to college, especially with workouts and how all that's been going so far this semester. They seem to really enjoy it a lot, and I think that's really a big thing."