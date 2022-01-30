Four-star OLB connects with Harsin

AUBURN | Bryan Harsin has a plan for the future of Auburn football. The Tigers’ second-year coach would like Dee Crayton to be a part of that plan to help return the program back into a championship contender. Crayton, a 4-star outside linebacker from Denmark in Alpharetta, Ga., attended AU’s Junior Day on Saturday.

Crayton plans to return to Auburn for a spring practice. (Bryan Matthews/AuburnSports.com)

“It was great. Having a conversation with Coach Harsin and my dad being around and him selling the plan … and how me and Coach Harsin want to be the best and how they’re going to build the facility and how they’re going to build the team,” said Crayton. “I like that building because, me personally, my school, we’re pretty new. Only our fourth year. Our coach came in like Coach Harsin and he started building the team, started working on the program and bringing players in and trying to be the best like how Auburn is trying to do right now. There’s a lot of similarities, which I like.” Crayton, 6-foot-1 and 216 pounds, has close to 20 offers including Auburn, Arkansas, Missouri, Florida State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Arizona State, Georgia Tech, West Virginia, Maryland, Cincinnati and UCF.