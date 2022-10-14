Four-star offensive lineman Clay Wedin of Tampa has committed to Auburn, just days after announcing his de-commitment from Michigan State. He is Auburn's third offensive line commitment, joining center Bradyn Joiner and tackle Gernorris Wilson .

Help is on the way for Auburn's offensive line.

Wedin had an official visit to Auburn lined up for late June, but it never came to fruition. Instead, the 6-foot-6 offensive lineman elected to commit to Michigan State after his official visit to East Lansing on June 14.

Following his original commitment, he subsequently canceled the rest of his official visits, but it did not stop Auburn from keeping in touch with the Tampa native.

Several months later, on the first day of October, Wedin was back in Auburn unofficially for the LSU game.

Auburn communicated to Wedin during the visit that he was a "valuable target" for the Tigers. It appears the message was well received, as less than two weeks later Wedin became Auburn's 11th commit.