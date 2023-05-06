Burton visited campus last weekend and made his announcement less than a week later on Saturday afternoon.

Friday, the Tigers added portal quarterback Payton Thorne from Michigan State. Less than a day later, Auburn added former Ohio State wide receiver Caleb Burton .

The last 48 hours have been busy for Hugh Freeze.

Originally a four-star receiver out of Austin, Texas, in the 2022 class, Burton didn't see the field his freshman year at Ohio State.

However, it should be taken into account that the Buckeyes had quite the talented wide receiver room. Burton was in a room with Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka, both of which had over 1,000 yards receiving in Ohio State's 2022 campaign.

Listed at 6-foot and 169 pounds, Burton will provide more depth at the wide receiver position, a group that Auburn targeted highly during the portal window, bringing in multiple transfers in for visits.

Burton is the only to commit to Auburn at this point.