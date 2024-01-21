"Man, it was fun," Cunningham said of the visit. "I had a good time with the coaching staff. Coach (Marcus) Davis and Coach (Hugh) Freeze, I definitely enjoyed it. It was a good visit. I learned a lot, they show a lot of love. It’s a brotherhood, faith, they talk about God before anything, before football, that’s what I like."

The Tigers hosted a handful of high-priority prospects Saturday, including Caleb Cunningham , the best player out of Mississippi and the No. 3 wide receiver in the country.

Cunningham, 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds, arrived on campus in the afternoon and spent his time touring campus, interacting with coaches and learning more about Auburn's plans for him.

"They told me I could be playing my freshman year," Cunningham said. "I fit the offense, the system, everything...They’re just family here. [Freeze] told me a lot of good things, how I could fit in the offense. They need big time players like me in their offense."

Auburn added some big-time playmakers in its 2024 class, some of which Cunningham got to meet Saturday.

'They got a chance to start their freshman year," Cunnningham said. "It would be fun to play with them, I got to meet with them, they showed a lot of love, brotherhood, it’s just family."

Those incoming freshmen will contribute to an offense run by Derrick Nix, who recently joined the Tigers' coaching staff as offensive coordinator after departing from Ole Miss. It was an important hire for Auburn, according to Cunningham.

"With Coach Nix coming from Ole Miss, that’s my guy over there," Cunningham said. "I told him earlier, I’m glad he came to Auburn, he fits Auburn. He’s gonna turn a lot of things around for that offense...It’s really big because I liked Ole Miss because of him. Him being over the offense now, it can be a real standout for Auburn now."

Another thing that stands out about Auburn is wide receivers coach Marcus Davis.

"He calls me about every other day," Cunningham said. "We got a good relationship, I’m telling you all we talk about is God before football and that’s what it’s about. It’s a brotherhood and I learned a lot of stuff about him."

When Davis isn't texting or calling Cunningham, another member of Auburn's coaching staff is hitting up his phone — head coach Hugh Freeze.

"I love that man right there," Cunningham said. "He tells me a lot of good things and we have a good relationship."