Dissecting Auburn's D-line
AUBURN | There may not be a more important position for Auburn to address in the transfer portal than the defensive line.
That’s especially true after first-team All-SEC defensive tackle Marcus Harris opted to enter the 2024 NFL Draft and three young defensive linemen entered the transfer portal.
Below is a breakdown of the current roster, how the commitments in the 2024 class fit in and what is needed and some key targets from the transfer portal.
CURRENT ROSTER
Harris moves on after starting the past three seasons following his transfer from Kansas. Also leaving are Enyce Sledge, who redshirted in 2022 and played in just two games last fall, and Stephen Johnson and Wilky Denaud, who both redshirted as true freshmen this past season.
Here’s a look at the current depth chart…
|DEFENSIVE END
|NOSEGUARD
|DEFENSIVE TACKLE
|
So. Keldric Faulk
|
Sr. Justin Rogers
|
Sr. Jayson Jones
|
Sr. Zeke Walker
|
Jr. Quientrail Jamison-Travis
|
RFr. Darron Reed
Clearly, the ranks are very thin especially at the defensive end and tackle positions, and Auburn will have to rely on some young and inexperienced players in the bowl game. Faulk should take a big step forward in year two after starting as a true freshman this fall but will need help. Walker stepped up at defensive end after an injury to Mosiah Nasili-Kite but probably projects better as a tackle. Reed has the potential to be a very good player. Jones is a natural noseguard but can play tackle in a pinch, which he’ll likely have do in the bowl game.
PROJECTED ROSTER
Auburn currently has three defensive line commitments in the 2024 class in T.J. Lindsey, Malik Blocton and Dimitry Nicholas. Lindsey and Blocton are the most likely of the two to play as true freshmen this fall. AU needs a young noseguard to bring along for the future and Nicolas could fill that role. Auburn also would like to add another freshman or two in the 2024 class.
Here’s a look at a potential depth chart including the three freshmen and the veterans playing their more natural positions…
|DEFENSIVE END
|NOSEGUARD
|DEFENSIVE TACKLE
|
So. Keldric Faulk
|
Sr. Justin Rogers -OR-
|
Sr. Zeke Walker
|
TFr. T.J. Lindsey
|
Sr. Jayson Jones
|
RFr. Darron Reed
|
Jr. Quientrail Jamison-Travis
|
TFr. Malik Blocton
|
TFr. Dimitry Nicholas
PORTAL NEEDS
Even if the Tigers land one or both of current Florida commitments LJ McCray and Amaris Williams, there’s still a need for experienced help. The biggest need is at defensive tackle where AU could use a standout to come in and compete with Walker and Reed for the starting position.
Auburn has targeted a couple of portal defensive tackles in Michigan State’s Derrick Harmon and Penn’s Joey Slackman, who could both visit this weekend. Florida’s Chris McClellan also received an offer.
While Walker or Reed can play defensive end, the Tigers could also use another defensive end to provide more pass rush from the edge and a veteran presence to complement Faulk.