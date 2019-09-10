The majority of Auburn’s 2020 and 2021 commitments were in action last weekend, including junior running back Armoni Goodwin, who scored four touchdowns in a win over Oak Mountain. Here’s how Goodwin and other Auburn commitments fared in Week 2.

GAME: Callaway beat LaGrange, 56-10. GAME STATS: Bigsby rushed for 182 yards and four touchdowns (50, 27, 5, 2) on 12 carries. SEASON TOTALS: 296 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 35 carries. NEXT: Callaway (1-1) vs. Cross Keys on Sept. 13.

GAME: Lakeland beat George Jenkins, 38-6. GAME STATS: Garnett did not play (thumb), but is expected to return to practice this week. SEASON TOTALS: NA NEXT: Lakeland (3-0) at Plant City on Sept. 13.

GAME: Denmark beat North Springs, 63-0. GAME STATS: Two receptions for 12 yards and a touchdown. SEASON TOTALS: Six receptions for 162 yards and three touchdowns. NEXT: Denmark (2-0) vs. Forsyth Central on Sept. 13.

GAME: Chaminade-Madonna beat Miami Christian, 34-13. GAME STATS: Two receptions for 47 yards. SEASON TOTALS: Two receptions for 47 yards. NEXT: Chaminade-Madonna (3-0) vs. Carol City on Sept. 13.

GAME: Montevallo beat Dallas County, 48-20. GAME STATS: Six receptions for 70 yards. SEASON TOTALS: 18 receptions for 236 yards and three touchdowns. NEXT: Montevallo (2-1) vs. Jemison on Sept. 12.

GAME: Troup beat Columbus, 68-13. GAME STATS: Hudson, playing quarterback, completed 9-of-16 passes for 225 yards with five touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed for 57 yards and a score on seven carries. SEASON TOTALS: Hudson is 23-of-34 passing for 551 yards with eight touchdowns and three interceptions. He also has 21 carries for 297 yards and four touchdowns. NEXT: Troup (2-0) vs. Harris County on Sept. 12.

GAME: Callaway beat LaGrange, 56-10. NEXT: Callaway (1-1) vs. Cross Keys on Sept. 13.

GAME: Selma lost to Opelika, 23-0. NEXT: Selma (2-1) vs. Benjamin Russell on Sept. 13.

GAME: College of the Canyons lost to Saddleback, 45-20. NEXT: College of the Canyons (0-1) vs. Grossmont on Sept. 14.

GAME: Central-Phenix City beat Smiths Station, 44-0. NEXT: Central-Phenix City (2-1) vs. Prattville on Sept. 13.

GAME: Coffeyville lost to Iowa Central, 45-17. NEXT: Coffeyville (0-3) vs. Butler on Sept. 14.

GAME: Pierce County had a bye. NEXT: Pierce County (2-0) vs. New Hampstead on Sept. 12.

GAME: St. Paul’s beat Baldwin County, 28-21. GAME STATS: Four tackles, one tackle-for-loss and a sack. SEASON TOTALS: 14 tackles, four tackles-for-loss and two sacks. NEXT: St. Paul’s (2-1) vs. Blount on Sept. 13.

GAME: Houston County beat Rutland, 54-0. GAME STATS: Not available. SEASON TOTALS: NA NEXT: Houston County (3-0) vs. Peach County on Sept. 13.

GAME: Hillcrest beat W.S. Neal, 47-0. GAME STATS: Not available. SEASON TOTALS: NA NEXT: Hillcrest (2-1) vs. Escambia County on Sept. 13.

GAME: Mallard Creek beat Rocky River, 63-21. GAME STATS: Simpson had one carry for a 58-yard touchdown. SEASON TOTALS: Simpson has 260 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 21 carries. NEXT: Mallard Creek (2-0-1) at Gaffney on Sept. 13.

GAME: Duncanville beat South Oak Cliff, 59-3. GAME STATS: Not available. SEASON TOTALS: Four tackles, three solos and a tackle-for-loss. NEXT: Duncanville (2-0) vs. St. John’s on Sept. 14.

GAME: Blinn beat Navarro, 38-33. GAME STATS: Domio had seven tackles, including six solos, and two pass breakups. SEASON TOTALS: 10 tackles, eight solos, two pass breakups. NEXT: Blinn (2-1) vs. RPA on Sept. 14.

GAME: Denmark beat North Springs, 63-0. GAME STATS: Completed 6-of-13 passes for 57 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. SEASON TOTALS: Completed 24-of-39 passes for 290 yards with five touchdowns and one interception. NEXT: Denmark (2-0) vs. Forsyth Central on Sept. 13.

GAME: Hewitt-Trussville beat Oak Mountain, 50-33. GAME STATS: Goodwin rushed for 128 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries. He also returned a kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown. SEASON TOTALS: 52 carries for 485 yards (9.3 avg.) and 10 touchdowns. NEXT: Hewitt-Trussville (3-0) at Hoover on Sept. 13.

GAME: Bullock County lost to St. James, 44-21. GAME STATS: Not available. SEASON TOTALS: NA NEXT: Bullock County (0-2) at Dadeville on Sept. 13.