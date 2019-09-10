Commit Tracker
The majority of Auburn’s 2020 and 2021 commitments were in action last weekend, including junior running back Armoni Goodwin, who scored four touchdowns in a win over Oak Mountain.
Here’s how Goodwin and other Auburn commitments fared in Week 2.
GAME: Callaway beat LaGrange, 56-10.
GAME STATS: Bigsby rushed for 182 yards and four touchdowns (50, 27, 5, 2) on 12 carries.
SEASON TOTALS: 296 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 35 carries.
NEXT: Callaway (1-1) vs. Cross Keys on Sept. 13.
GAME: Lakeland beat George Jenkins, 38-6.
GAME STATS: Garnett did not play (thumb), but is expected to return to practice this week.
SEASON TOTALS: NA
NEXT: Lakeland (3-0) at Plant City on Sept. 13.
GAME: Denmark beat North Springs, 63-0.
GAME STATS: Two receptions for 12 yards and a touchdown.
SEASON TOTALS: Six receptions for 162 yards and three touchdowns.
NEXT: Denmark (2-0) vs. Forsyth Central on Sept. 13.
GAME: Chaminade-Madonna beat Miami Christian, 34-13.
GAME STATS: Two receptions for 47 yards.
SEASON TOTALS: Two receptions for 47 yards.
NEXT: Chaminade-Madonna (3-0) vs. Carol City on Sept. 13.
GAME: Montevallo beat Dallas County, 48-20.
GAME STATS: Six receptions for 70 yards.
SEASON TOTALS: 18 receptions for 236 yards and three touchdowns.
NEXT: Montevallo (2-1) vs. Jemison on Sept. 12.
GAME: Troup beat Columbus, 68-13.
GAME STATS: Hudson, playing quarterback, completed 9-of-16 passes for 225 yards with five touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed for 57 yards and a score on seven carries.
SEASON TOTALS: Hudson is 23-of-34 passing for 551 yards with eight touchdowns and three interceptions. He also has 21 carries for 297 yards and four touchdowns.
NEXT: Troup (2-0) vs. Harris County on Sept. 12.
GAME: Callaway beat LaGrange, 56-10.
NEXT: Callaway (1-1) vs. Cross Keys on Sept. 13.
GAME: Selma lost to Opelika, 23-0.
NEXT: Selma (2-1) vs. Benjamin Russell on Sept. 13.
GAME: College of the Canyons lost to Saddleback, 45-20.
NEXT: College of the Canyons (0-1) vs. Grossmont on Sept. 14.
GAME: Central-Phenix City beat Smiths Station, 44-0.
NEXT: Central-Phenix City (2-1) vs. Prattville on Sept. 13.
GAME: Coffeyville lost to Iowa Central, 45-17.
NEXT: Coffeyville (0-3) vs. Butler on Sept. 14.
GAME: Pierce County had a bye.
NEXT: Pierce County (2-0) vs. New Hampstead on Sept. 12.
GAME: St. Paul’s beat Baldwin County, 28-21.
GAME STATS: Four tackles, one tackle-for-loss and a sack.
SEASON TOTALS: 14 tackles, four tackles-for-loss and two sacks.
NEXT: St. Paul’s (2-1) vs. Blount on Sept. 13.
GAME: Houston County beat Rutland, 54-0.
GAME STATS: Not available.
SEASON TOTALS: NA
NEXT: Houston County (3-0) vs. Peach County on Sept. 13.
GAME: Hillcrest beat W.S. Neal, 47-0.
GAME STATS: Not available.
SEASON TOTALS: NA
NEXT: Hillcrest (2-1) vs. Escambia County on Sept. 13.
GAME: Mallard Creek beat Rocky River, 63-21.
GAME STATS: Simpson had one carry for a 58-yard touchdown.
SEASON TOTALS: Simpson has 260 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 21 carries.
NEXT: Mallard Creek (2-0-1) at Gaffney on Sept. 13.
GAME: Duncanville beat South Oak Cliff, 59-3.
GAME STATS: Not available.
SEASON TOTALS: Four tackles, three solos and a tackle-for-loss.
NEXT: Duncanville (2-0) vs. St. John’s on Sept. 14.
GAME: Blinn beat Navarro, 38-33.
GAME STATS: Domio had seven tackles, including six solos, and two pass breakups.
SEASON TOTALS: 10 tackles, eight solos, two pass breakups.
NEXT: Blinn (2-1) vs. RPA on Sept. 14.
GAME: Denmark beat North Springs, 63-0.
GAME STATS: Completed 6-of-13 passes for 57 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.
SEASON TOTALS: Completed 24-of-39 passes for 290 yards with five touchdowns and one interception.
NEXT: Denmark (2-0) vs. Forsyth Central on Sept. 13.
GAME: Hewitt-Trussville beat Oak Mountain, 50-33.
GAME STATS: Goodwin rushed for 128 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries. He also returned a kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown.
SEASON TOTALS: 52 carries for 485 yards (9.3 avg.) and 10 touchdowns.
NEXT: Hewitt-Trussville (3-0) at Hoover on Sept. 13.
GAME: Bullock County lost to St. James, 44-21.
GAME STATS: Not available.
SEASON TOTALS: NA
NEXT: Bullock County (0-2) at Dadeville on Sept. 13.
GAME: Marietta beat Collins Hill, 28-9.
GAME STATS: Stewart had three tackles, all solos.
SEASON TOTALS: Nine tackles, all solos, and four pass breakups.
NEXT: Marietta (3-0) at Grayson on Sept. 13.