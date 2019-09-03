News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-03 09:07:01 -0500') }} football Edit

Commit Tracker

Wszetef5fsiyeesuyc0f
Jeffrey Lee • AuburnSports
@JLeeAURivals
Senior Editor

The majority of Auburn’s 2020 and 2021 commitments were in action last weekend, including Kobe Hudson, who was named Player of the Week after he accounted for 566 total yards and six touchdowns.Her...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}