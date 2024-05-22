“It's going to be hard on both of those freshmen to come in,” said AU coach Bruce Pearl. “But both Tahaad and Jahki are confident. They're prepared. They've played at the highest level. Those guys know it's their job to come in and contribute, make a difference.

Jahki Howard is scheduled to report over the upcoming Memorial Day weekend while Tahaad Pettiford is expected to join the team shortly after his June 1 graduation.

AUBURN | While Bruce Pearl and his staff look for that final piece at guard to add to the roster, they’ll be welcoming in their two talented high school signees shortly.

“But, on our roster that could have seven or eight seniors on it, some of those guys are gonna be guys that look at this as more than just a one-year deal. My seniors, it's just a one-year deal. For my freshmen, for a couple of the underclassmen, it's a two- or a three- or a four-year deal.”

Howard, 6-foot-6 and 185 pounds, averaged 15.1 points and 5.4 rebounds for Overtime Elite in 2023-24. He shot 54.7 percent from the floor and 26.5 percent from 3-point range.

He also won the 2024 King’s Hawaiian Slam Dunk Competition.

“Jahki is very athletic,” said Pearl. “His offense is ahead of his defense, and yet I think he could become a good defensive guard. He's got the length, he's got the athletic ability. It's just never been a huge focus for him. He's improved his 3-ball, and, of course, he's a human highlight reel.”

Pettiford, 5-foot-10 and 175 pounds, averaged 19.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.5 steals per game as a senior at Hudson Catholic.

Pearl is hoping to use Pettiford mainly as a shooting guard this upcoming season.

“The reason why Tahaad's not a point guard right now is because he's such a good scorer and a good shooter,” said Pearl. “I just don't think putting the responsibility of making him -- not only make the adjustment of high school to college -- but make the adjustment to having the ball in his hands full time.

“So that's something that would not be as good for him. At the same time, I definitely see him coming in and competing for minutes at the 1, if I wind up taking a guy that's a 2 or a 3. If we take a 2, then he'll be right where he is. But if we do take a wing, then I think he'll, by virtue of his size, be put in a position where he'll play both positions.”