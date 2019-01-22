Brown, the younger brother of Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown , has committed to the Tigers. He announced his decision Tuesday on Twitter.

AUBURN | Lanier (Sugar Hill, Ga.) athlete Kameron Brown will follow in his brother’s footsteps.

Kameron Brown chose Auburn after taking an official visit last weekend.

“I love Auburn,” Brown said. “I like the family aspect at Auburn. It’s all about family.”

Brown, who was named the Gwinnett County Inside Linebacker of the Year and the All-Region Defensive Player of the Year, recorded 205 tackles, including 149 solos, as a senior. He also had 26 tackles-for-loss and six sacks.

Brown could play linebacker or fullback at Auburn, but spent time during his visit meeting with linebackers coach Travis Williams and defensive coordinator Kevin Steele.

“I talked to T-Will the whole time about linebacker,” Brown said. “And I talked to Coach (Kevin) Steele a lot. Basically, it’s linebacker first. But I already told them, I’ll do anything to get on the field.”

Brown is the 19th commitment in Auburn’s 2019 class, including 16 signees from the December signing period. Auburn also has a commitment from Arizona State graduate transfer fullback Jay Jay Wilson.