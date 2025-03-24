BMatt’s Monday musings

We’ll remember the toughness of Denver Jones, one of the nation’s best defenders, the fire of Chad Baker-Mazara, which was often inspirational but sometimes burned a little too hot, and the way Miles Kelly could take over a game with his 3-point shooting.

AUBURN | When we look back on this year’s Auburn men’s basketball team in the coming years, we’ll remember Johni Broome, the SEC Player of the Year and quite possibly the National POY too.

But if there’s one player that defines this season more than any other, one that plays with passion and energy each night and one that has led this team on and off the court more than any other, it’s Dylan Cardwell.

The Tigers don’t walk out of Rupp Arena with a win Saturday night without Cardwell and the way he led his team the 50 hours between an uninspired win over Alabama State Thursday and tip-off for the second-round matchup against Creighton.

It started right after the 83-63 win over the Hornets with a blistering takedown of his teammates and their effort in the locker room and in postgame interviews.

He didn’t hold back. He couldn’t hold back.

This Auburn team was the No. 1 overall seed for a reason. It earned its credentials. But it’s also filled with quite a few different personalities.

It’s not an easy team to coach and not an easy team to lead. You have to know when to put your arm around a teammate and lift them up and when to look them in the eye and tell them when it’s not good enough.

Cardwell had to stand up and do that Thursday, and then he held those same players accountable Friday and Saturday. Here’s how he described it.

“I’ve only done it twice this year: once in the summer and once last night. It’s a sense of urgency,” said Cardwell. “I wanted that to propel us into the next few weeks and allow us to get hot. We’ve been slacking thinking we can show up to games and beat people. We’ve played some good teams, and some people that are hungrier than us. We have to make sure we’re the hungrier team. That’s when we’re at our best.

“Look at our non conference schedule and how hot we were in the non conference – it’s because we were the hungriest team in the country. We were No. 1 for eight weeks in a row and I think we kind of lost that fire and desire. I had to lay in to them so they could respond. They responded really well. Everyone was on time to every single thing and showed me that they cared."

Cardwell didn’t just talk the talk. Against the Bluejays, the fifth-year senior had six points on 3 of 3 shooting, four rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocked shots.

He was plus-24 in the game, which was by far the best on the team and 10 points better than the second highest.

Cardwell became Auburn’s all-time winningest player with the win at Kentucky March 1 that clinched the SEC championship. Each and every win adds to a record that may never be broken.

I can’t think of a more perfect honor for this team’s most unforgettable player.

