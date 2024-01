Alabama wins, 79-75.The Tigers are 16-3 this season and 5-1 in league play.AUBURN BY THE NUMBERS2FG: 23-of-42 (55%)3FG: 5-of-25 (20%)FT: 14-of-18 (78%)ALABAMA BY THE NUMBERS2FG: 15-of-38 (39%)3FG: ...