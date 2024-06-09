AUBURN | When Antonio Coleman flipped his commitment back to Alabama March 2, Auburn didn’t throw in the towel. That willingness to keep fighting is what has kept the Tigers very much in the hunt for the 4-star defensive tackle from Saraland, Ala. “Coach (Hugh) Freeze told me he’s not giving up even when I did commit,” said Coleman. “That’s what I like about Coach Freeze. He’s determined, and that’s the type of people I would like to be around. But I’m still going through my recruitment.”

Coleman remains a top Auburn target on the defensive line. (Bryan Matthews/AuburnSports.com)

Advertisement

Coleman, 6-foot-2 and 265 pounds, spent the weekend in Auburn on his official visit, spending a lot of time with defensive line coach Vontrell King-Williams. “The visit was great. I definitely had a fun time. I love the staff,” said Coleman. “I got to spend a lot of time with Coach (King-Williams). We talked a lot about the scheme that they run and the things I can do to be a better player. We had a great time. “Coach, in my opinion, is a great coach. He’s going to shoot it to you straight. You got something going on that he feels like you can get better at, he’s going to work his tail off to make sure you reach that level.”