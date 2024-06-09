Bama commit likes Freeze’s determination
AUBURN | When Antonio Coleman flipped his commitment back to Alabama March 2, Auburn didn’t throw in the towel.
That willingness to keep fighting is what has kept the Tigers very much in the hunt for the 4-star defensive tackle from Saraland, Ala.
“Coach (Hugh) Freeze told me he’s not giving up even when I did commit,” said Coleman. “That’s what I like about Coach Freeze. He’s determined, and that’s the type of people I would like to be around. But I’m still going through my recruitment.”
Coleman, 6-foot-2 and 265 pounds, spent the weekend in Auburn on his official visit, spending a lot of time with defensive line coach Vontrell King-Williams.
“The visit was great. I definitely had a fun time. I love the staff,” said Coleman. “I got to spend a lot of time with Coach (King-Williams). We talked a lot about the scheme that they run and the things I can do to be a better player. We had a great time.
“Coach, in my opinion, is a great coach. He’s going to shoot it to you straight. You got something going on that he feels like you can get better at, he’s going to work his tail off to make sure you reach that level.”
Coleman, who will officially visit Alabama next weekend, plans to hold off on a final decision until late into November.
“Really, just going somewhere that I feel welcome and going somewhere that I feel like i can be developed and become a better player. And having that shot to lead,” said Coleman of what will be important.
Coleman plans to be back at Auburn soon. He said there’s a 9 of 10 chance he’ll return for Big Cat July 27 and he also plans to attend multiple games this fall.
Coleman is ranked by Rivals as the nation’s No. 14 defensive tackle and No. 223 overall prospect.