Auburn visit impresses Rivals100 offensive tackle
AUBURN | One of the country’s top offensive tackle recruits visited Auburn over the weekend.
Briarcrest Christian’s (Tenn.) Omari Thomas, who is ranked the No. 14 offensive tackle in the 2020 class, took a multi-day visit to Auburn.
“It was my first visit to Auburn and I was very impressed,” Thomas said. “Very impressed. I love what I saw.”
Thomas and his family arrived in Auburn on Saturday and stayed until Sunday. They spoke to the coaches, toured the campus and facilities and watched the Tigers scrimmage inside Jordan-Hare Stadium.
“I like the atmosphere, the family environment,” Thomas said. “Everyone is so close. Everyone knows everyone. It’s just a good environment.”
Two coaches Thomas spent time with during the visit were Gus Malzahn and offensive line coach J.B. Grimes.
“Coach Malzahn told me how much I could contribute to the team if I come,” Thomas said. “And Coach Grimes, he had a chance to sit down with my family and talk. We learned a lot of new stuff about him. I love Coach Grimes. He’s a great dude.”
Thomas hopes his first visit to Auburn won’t be his last.
“I could see myself playing at Auburn,” Thomas said. “I will probably be back.”
Thomas isn’t in a rush to name any leaders and could wait until February before announcing his college choice.
“My recruitment is wide open,” he said. “I’m going to release a top five before the season starts. I’m not going to rush signing early.”
Rivals ranks Thomas the No. 6 overall recruit in Tennessee and No. 100 in the Rivals100.