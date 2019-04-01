AUBURN | One of the country’s top offensive tackle recruits visited Auburn over the weekend.

Briarcrest Christian’s (Tenn.) Omari Thomas, who is ranked the No. 14 offensive tackle in the 2020 class, took a multi-day visit to Auburn.

“It was my first visit to Auburn and I was very impressed,” Thomas said. “Very impressed. I love what I saw.”

Thomas and his family arrived in Auburn on Saturday and stayed until Sunday. They spoke to the coaches, toured the campus and facilities and watched the Tigers scrimmage inside Jordan-Hare Stadium.

“I like the atmosphere, the family environment,” Thomas said. “Everyone is so close. Everyone knows everyone. It’s just a good environment.”