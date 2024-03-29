Heading into his first Auburn visit, Anthony Kruah had no SEC offers. By the time he left, he had one. Auburn extended an offer to Kruah during his Thursday visit and the Philadelphia native couldn't have been more pumped about it, "Fired up for sure," Kruah said. "It being the dream school for me, it felt amazing. It felt good."

Anthony Kruah visited Auburn (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Advertisement

Kruah, 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, is originally from Philadelphia but recently made the move to Marietta, Ga., because he feels football in the South is different. "[Auburn] was a big school to me growing up, so definitely down south football is in my heart," Kruah said. "That’s why I moved down here, the big move from Philadelphia to Marietta, Ga. Just getting used to the playing style down south, y’all take football more important and I’ve been taking football so important, so it was a good fit for me." Overall, he felt comfortable on his visit to Auburn while meeting with several coaches on staff. "I definitely love how Coach (Hugh) Freeze, with the religious meeting today with Good Friday and Easter coming up, that’d be a big part because I’m a big religion guy," Kruah said. "Definitely felt at home in the meeting and how Coach (DJ) Durkin coaches his athletes, his linebackers. Reminds me of my DC at Marietta High. Definitely coaching styles and plays alike. I felt comfortable in the meetings." Where does Auburn stand following the visit? "Top one," Kruah said. "100 percent."