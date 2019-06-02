News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-02 10:21:07 -0500') }} football Edit

Auburn-Stanford battle for linebacker Wesley Steiner

Vvjgwr3086edwesibwxm
Jeffrey Lee • AuburnSports.com
@JLeeAURivals
Senior Editor

AUBURN | Wesley Steiner’s recruitment is a two-team battle.Steiner, a linebacker from Houston County in Warner Robins, Ga., is looking hardest at both Auburn and Stanford.“It’s a toss-up with Aubur...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}