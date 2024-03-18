"As I expect them now, I would say they stand very high," Dixson said on where Auburn sits. "Just to see what the future holds."

Daryus Dixson made the trip over the weekend, his first visit to Auburn with head coach Hugh Freeze at the helm. It's already got him looking to plan a return visit and perhaps an official visit.

Still it didn't deter one of the top defensive backs in the country from visiting.

Dixson, 6-foot and 180 pounds, plays for Mater Dei Academy out in the Golden State. It's the same place that 2024 signee DeAndre Carter played his high school football and the two got a chance to catch up before his flight.

"Talked to [Carter] before I came out here," Dixson said. "He told me a couple spots to eat at and just told me all the coaches were gonna treat me like family, which they did."

His primary recruiter is cornerbacks coach Wesley "Crime" McGriff, whom Dixson got to have some meaningful conversations with while visiting.

"Very cool guy," Dixson said. "Knows what he’s talking about and put multiple people in the league, so I know I can trust him with my development."

He also spoke with Freeze.

"Got to talk to Coach Freeze about the environment and how he runs things around here," Dixson said. "Just to look at things from, not just from money-wise, but just environment and social status where you fit."

Is Auburn a spot he'd look at taking an official visit?

"Yes sir," Dixson said. "Trying to look forward to one of these games. Just see how things look and get a date set up."