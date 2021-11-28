Auburn selling JUCO CB on replacing McCreary

With Roger McCreary headed to the NFL and likely to be a first round pick this year, Auburn will have a big hole in its secondary to replace. And that is exactly the message the Auburn staff is trying to sell to JUCO CB Keionte Scott out of Snow College in Utah. "As far as just Roger being gone and filling in that spot that's going to open up and just being able to come in and be in the program," Scott said was the message from Auburn's coaches. Scott was in on an official visit for the Iron Bowl and got a firsthand look at a dominant performance from McCreary.

The JUCO CB doesn't have a leader right now, but does have a top five. (Christian Clemente/AuburnSports.com)

"Definitely meeting with the coaches and the game experience and just being in that environment," Scott said was the highlight of the visit. The message of being the next McCreary is important for Scott, who can come in with immediate experience and still have three years of eligibility. "It's important because it's what I'm looking for when I'm going to the schools and just looking for an opportunity to be able to play," Scott said.

Getting to see McCreary play and watching DBs coach Zac Etheridge during warmups was another standout for Scott. "It was good to watch the individual warmup and just seeing how aggressive and the type of play they play," Scott said. "It was just similar to the way that I like to play." Scott said the visit was a "solid eight" out of 10, and that "everything checked out." Out at Snow College Scott has a playoff game this weekend and is hoping to play in the National Championship game on Dec. 17th. Scott doesn't name any leaders now and wants to wait until after his last official visit. He has a top five of Oregon, BYU, Tennessee, Auburn and Miami.